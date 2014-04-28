April 28 Precision Drilling Corp , Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and strong drilling activity in North America and internationally.

The company's net profit rose to C$101.6 million ($92.1 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from C$93.3 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to C$672.2 million. ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)