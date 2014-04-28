US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
April 28 Precision Drilling Corp , Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices and strong drilling activity in North America and internationally.
The company's net profit rose to C$101.6 million ($92.1 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from C$93.3 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to C$672.2 million. ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 1 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has started shipping crude from its Mildred Lake upgrader again after cutting production as a result of a fire at the plant in mid-March, majority-owner Suncor said on Monday.