Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead - police
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
WASHINGTON Aug 31 The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit to stop Deere & Co from buying Monsanto's Precision Planting farm equipment business.
Monsanto said in November that it would sell its Precision farm equipment business to Deere for an undisclosed sum.
The Justice Department said it was stopping the proposed deal since it would combine the two biggest makers of high-speed precision planting, which allows farmers to plant row crops like corn up to twice as fast as with conventional machinery. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SEOUL, May 13 A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday that Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions were right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.