NEW YORK, July 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP said on Friday its special situations fund would lead
an investment of more than $680 million in Preferred Sands,
keeping one of North America's largest producers of sand for oil
and gas producers in business.
The deal underscores how private equity firms have
diversified beyond buying and selling companies to investing in
all levels of a company's capital structure. KKR's special
situations fund focuses on investing in companies in distress.
Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, privately held
Preferred Sands produces and distributes frac sand and proppant
materials used predominately in oil and gas shale drilling. Its
network of mines have the capacity to produce more than 9
billion pounds of sand every year.
Preferred Sands tapped restructuring advisors last September
after it failed to make timely payments on its bank loans,
according to Moody's Investors Service Inc. The ratings service
has attributed the company's woes to competition in the frac
sand industry, its lack of high-quality sand reserves, and a
less developed logistical network relative to its major rivals.
"We believe Preferred Sands has an enviable position in the
marketplace, and this is an investment in the team, the
technology, and the future of a growing platform," Harlan
Cherniak, a member of KKR's special situations team, said in a
statement.
KKR said it had agreed to refinance the company through
equity and debt of more than $680 million. A new first lien
credit facility has been underwritten by KKR's capital markets
arm and investment bank Jefferies Group LLC.
KKR finished raising a $2 billion global special situations
fund in January after launching it in 2012. It said this week
that fund is now fully invested, boasting gross returns over the
last 12 months of 41 percent.
KKR also said it raised $1 billion in the second quarter for
two special managed accounts to be invested in special
situations. It added that it is preparing to raise its second
global special situations fund.
The Preferred Sands deal is expected to close on July 31.
