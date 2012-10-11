* Prelios picks Feidos over U.S. fund Fortress
* Feidos offer envisages 135 mln euro cap increase-source
By Elisa Anzolin
MILAN, Oct 11 Loss-making property manager
Prelios has chosen Italian consortium Feidos over U.S.
fund Fortress for exclusive talks on a rescue deal, it
said on Thursday.
The heavily indebted company manages properties in Italy and
Germany including shopping centres, department stores and
corporate headquarters but has been hit by writedowns on its
real estate investments in recession-hit Italy.
Prelios, indirectly controlled by Chairman Marco Tronchetti
Provera, said in a statement on Thursday that it had granted
Feidos exclusivity on negotiations until Nov. 12.
Feidos's offer for Prelios envisages a 135 million-euro
($174 million) share issue, a source close to Prelios's board
told Reuters on Thursday. But Feidos, controlled by Italian real
estate entrepreneur Massimo Caputi, would only contribute 25
million euros to the cash call, the source added.
Prelios's controlling shareholders would add another 25
million euros, while the rest would be guaranteed by the banks,
the source said.
Creditors have given Prelios a waiver on interest payments
until the end of 2012.
With about 11.7 billion euros of real estate assets under
management, Prelios had net debt of 494.4 million euros at the
end of the first half, when it posted a loss of 125.7 million
euros.
In a statement the company also said Davide Malacalza,
shareholder in the Camfin holding company which
controls Prelios, announced in a letter on Thursday he was
stepping down as a director.
For months now Malacalza has clashed with Tronchetti Provera
over how to solve Prelios's problems.
Shares in Prelios closed down 4.8 percent at 9.05 euro
cents, underperforming a 1 percent rise in Milan's all-share
index
($1=0.7751 euros)
(Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Greg Mahlich)