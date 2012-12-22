MILAN Dec 22 Loss-making Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said it sealed a capital increase and debt restructuring deal, enabling it to remain a going concern.

Under the agreement, first outlined in November and finalised on Friday, Prelios plans a capital increase of 185 million euros, of which at least 100 million euros will in be in cash and the rest a debt-for-equity swap.

The company will also renegotiate its debt of about 561 million euros with creditors, with an estimated 250 million euros remaining as debt and the rest being converted into "quasi-equity" instruments, it said in an overnight statement.

Its controlling shareholders are to cover at least 25 million euros of the capital increase total.

Investment fund Feidos will take up a further 20 million euros, and the fund's head Massimo Caputi becomes vice chairman of Prelios with powers on strategy and development.

Holding company Camfin, insurer Generali , bank Intesa Sanpaolo and Massimo Moratti have said they will support the capital increase.

The deal marks a victory for Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, who controls Prelios through Camfin. Pirelli is among Prelios' creditors.

