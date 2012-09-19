MILAN, Sept 19 Italian real estate management
company Prelios said on Wednesday it had received two
offers from Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset
manager Fortess for the purchase of a stake in the
company.
Prelios, which posted a 125.7 million euro loss in the first
half of the year, said in a statement its board would likely
meet on Sept 26 to discuss the offers.
It said it could not give details on the content of the
offers but that they would help recapitalise the company and fix
its finances.
Prelios had already said it had received expressions of
interests from Fortress and an Italian consortium when it
released its first-half results at the end of August.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)