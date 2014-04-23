Fitch: BNY Mellon's 1Q17 Results Supported by Expense Management

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig