AIG considering Brian Duperreault as new CEO - CNBC
April 20 American International Group Inc is considering former company veteran Brian Duperreault, who heads Hamilton Insurance Group, as its new chief executive, CNBC said, citing a media report.
MILAN, April 23 Italian real estate company Prelios said on Wednesday it was not planning an extraordinary capital hike, rebutting a report in an Italian newspaper that the plan was on the table.
"In relation to rumours published today in the daily newspaper La Repubblica, the company clarifies that no capital increase extraordinary transaction is envisaged, considering its equity structure," the company said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $880 million in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) on revenue of $3.84 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 1Q17 results equate to a 1.05% annualized return on average assets (ROAA), up from 0.96% in the sequential quarter and 0.88% from a year ago. Compared to the year ago quarter, BK's returns improved due to solid expense management, hig