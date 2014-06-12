MILAN, June 12 Italian real estate company Prelios said on Thursday its debt would fall to 200 million euros ($272 million) at the end of 2016, from 388 million euros as of December 2013.

The group, which it in talks with U.S. private equity fund Fortress for a possible partnership, expects the operating profit of its service platform to grow by 40 percent by the end of 2016. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)