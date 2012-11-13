MILAN Nov 13 Italian real estate asset
management company Prelios said on Tuesday it approved
a memorandum of understanding with Feidos, as expected, for a
cash injection to strengthen the loss-making group's capital
structure.
"In order to reach the final agreement, Prelios and Feidos
have arranged an extension of the exclusive (talks) until
December 21," the company said in a statement.
Prelios plans a capital increase of 185 million euros, it
said in a statement after a board meeting.
Chief Executive Officer Paolo Massimiliano Bottelli has
resigned, the group said.
It posted a net loss of 152.9 million, partly the result of
property and non-performing loan writedowns for more than 100
million.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)