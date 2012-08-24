* Offers to come from Fortress and Italian consortium - source

By Jennifer Clark

MILAN, Aug 24 Italian real estate management company Prelios expects to receive two non-binding offers for a stake in the business by Saturday, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

U.S. asset management company Fortress and another Italian consortium are close to making offers, the source said, as Prelios takes steps to relaunch its loss-making business.

Both potential investors would pay a premium to the current share price, which has fallen sharply over the past year to give Prelios a market value of 80 million euros ($100.7 million).

Fortress would invest 100 million euros via a capital increase, half of which would be in cash, the source said, adding that the Italian consortium, led by a former executive from Italy's largest real estate fund, Fimit, was ready to invest 150 million euros in cash.

It was not clear whether the capital increase would be reserved for the new investor or if existing shareholders would also take part. Main shareholder Camfin, with 15 percent, is expected to allow its stake to be diluted when a new buyer comes in, Italian papers have reported.

Another source familiar with the Italian consortium's plans said that the group would send a letter of interest by Saturday but would wait for half-year results at the Prelios board meeting on August 28 before making a formal offer.

Italian press reports have said that Prelios may need to make a writedown on the value of its real estate portfolio when it releases first-half accounts next week, forcing it to declare a 120 million euro loss, placing the indebted group under pressure from creditor banks to raise fresh capital.

Shares in Prelios, which has more than 12 billion euros of assets under management, have lost about 67 percent of their value over the past year. The shares bounced by more than 20 percent on Friday.

"The stock is up on the news of a possible partner for a recapitalisation and after a period of poor performance," one trader said. "If the partner takes up most of the recapitalisation, it would be very good news for the shares."

Prelios, which is expected to examine the offers at its Tuesday board meeting, declined to comment.

The company, whose main shareholder is Pirelli head Marco Tronchetti Provera (through his Camfin holding company), is expected to post its third consecutive annual loss in 2012. ($1 = 0.7947 euros)

(Additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin, Stephen Jewkes and Paola Arosio; Editing by David Goodman)