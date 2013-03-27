MILAN, March 27 Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it approved a 561 million euro ($717 million) debt restructuring plan, as well as a 185 million euros capital increase.

The heavily indebted company manages properties in Italy and Germany and has been hit hard by writedowns on real estate investments in its recession-hit home market.

Prelios said its net loss for 2012 was 241.7 million euros, compared to a loss of 289.6 million euros in 2011, as a result of real estate writedowns and restructuring costs.

Prelios also approved a new 2012-2016 business plan.

Prelios was spun off from Pirelli in 2010.