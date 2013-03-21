MILAN, March 21 Italian real estate asset
management company Prelios said on Thursday talks
aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and relaunching the
company were still under way.
A report in La Repubblica on Thursday said investment fund
Feidos was expected to finalise a debt restructuring deal with
holding Camfin and a pool of banks to rescue Prelios.
The agreement would pave the way for a planned capital
increase at the loss-making company of up to 185 million euros
($239.6 million), the paper said.
Prelios is controlled by Pirelli CEO Marco
Tronchetti Provera through Camfin.
($1 = 0.7722 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)