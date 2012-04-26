MILAN, April 26 Italian real estate company Prelios said on Thursday talks were under way with Germany's second-largest builder Bilfinger & Berger and others over the sale of assets, confirming a report in the Italian press that sent the shares up more than 15 percent.

"The company confirms talks are underway, as part of a competitive process, for the possible sale of its German service platform," Prelios said in a statement.

"The process involves also German company Bilfinger & Berger, which has expressed interest in buying stakes in some Italian services units and in a minority stake in Prelios SGR," the statement added.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday that the German group had offered to buy Italian real estate group Prelios's German assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management fund Prelios SGR. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)