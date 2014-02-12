UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation (Adds comment, background, bullet points)
MILAN Feb 12 Italian property firm Prelios said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 18,000 German homes held by its Solaia joint venture to Austria-based Immofinanz for 162 million euros ($220 million).
The Italian company said it expected to book a loss of 135-145 million euros from the sale of the portfolio which it owned through Solaia, a tie-up with Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.
The transaction gives the assets an enterprise value - market capitalisation plus debt, minority interests and preferred shares, minus cash and cash equivalents - of 917 million euros, Prelios said.
Prelios said its board had agreed to start talks with the Fortress Group over possible integration of their non-performing loans, and managing their real estate assets. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans)
ATHENS, April 21 A Greek prosecutor has filed felony charges against the former chairman of Piraeus Bank , Michalis Sallas, and six other executives over property transactions involving real estate firms linked to Sallas, court officials said.