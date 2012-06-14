MILAN, June 14 Premafin, the holding
company that controls Italy's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI
, said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with its
creditor banks to restructure its debt.
In a statement, Premafin said the agreement to restructure
debt of around 368 million euros was conditional, among other
things, on a capital increase reserved for insurer Unipol
being carried out by July 20.
Unipol has agreed to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a
four-way merger deal that envisages a series of capital hikes to
beef up the insurer's depleted capital base.
On Wednesday Premafin approved a cash call of 400 million
euros.
UniCredit, Premafin's main creditor bank and a Fondiaria
shareholder, has said any debt restructuring at Premafin is
conditional on the merger of Unipol and Fondiaria going through.
