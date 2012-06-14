MILAN, June 14 Premafin, the holding company that controls Italy's No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI , said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with its creditor banks to restructure its debt.

In a statement, Premafin said the agreement to restructure debt of around 368 million euros was conditional, among other things, on a capital increase reserved for insurer Unipol being carried out by July 20.

Unipol has agreed to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal that envisages a series of capital hikes to beef up the insurer's depleted capital base.

On Wednesday Premafin approved a cash call of 400 million euros.

UniCredit, Premafin's main creditor bank and a Fondiaria shareholder, has said any debt restructuring at Premafin is conditional on the merger of Unipol and Fondiaria going through. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)