MILAN Jan 27 Italy's stock market watchdog has
fined French industrialist and activist investor Vincent Bollore
3 million euros ($4 million) for manipulating the share price of
the former holding company that controlled insurer
Fondiaria-SAI.
According to Consob, in 2010 Bollore bought shares in
Premafin, a Ligresti family holding company that owned the
struggling Italian insurer.
The watchdog said Bollore pushed the value of Premafin
shares to artificially high levels in 2010 when he bought the
stock through his holding companies Financière de l'Odet and
Financiere du Perguet between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22.
Bollore said in a statement the acquisition of Premafin
shares had been conducted legally and that his Financiere de
l'Odet holding company will appeal this decision.
The transactions occurred at a time when rival French
insurer Groupama was ready to agree with the
Ligresti group to subscribe to Fondiaria's capital increase, and
that Bollore's actions were designed to facilitate the deal, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Fondiaria ran into financial difficulty in 2009 and by 2010
was forced to consider asset sales and cash calls to prop up its
balance sheet.
Consob said Premafin shares rose 25.96 percent in the month
during which Bollore carried out the purchases compared to the
3.68 percent rise in the Italian all-shares index, Consob said.
Tax police arrested Salvatore Ligresti, his children and
former executives of Fondiaria in July as part of an ongoing
probe into false accounting and market manipulation.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
