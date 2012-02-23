MILAN Feb 23 The top shareholder of
Premafin, the holding company that controls Italian
firm Fondiaria-SAI, said on Thursday he was open to
all proposals to rescue the troubled insurer.
"We will evaluate everything," Salvatore Ligresti said.
At the end of January, Mediobanca got Italian
insurer Unipol to agree to rescue the money-losing
Fondiaria in a four-way merger deal.
But that was waylaid earlier this month when private equity
funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator, the investment vehicle of
banker Matteo Arpe, bought an 8 percent stake in Fondiaria.
On Wednesday the two private equity companies said they
were ready to pump up to 450 million euros into Premafin to help
shore up its depleted capital base and support a cash call at
Fondiaria.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)