MILAN Jan 4 Italy's Premafin
said on Wednesday that there had been informal contacts between
its advisors and certain parties who had expressed an interest
in taking part in capital strengthening measures at the
company.
"At present it is not possible to predict the outcome of
these contacts," Premafin said in a statement.
Premafin controls insurer Fondiaria-SAI
In recent days Italian newspapers have reported that Italian
insurer Unipol is in talks over a possible merger with
Fondiaria-SAI.
