MILAN Jan 4 Italy's Premafin said on Wednesday that there had been informal contacts between its advisors and certain parties who had expressed an interest in taking part in capital strengthening measures at the company.

"At present it is not possible to predict the outcome of these contacts," Premafin said in a statement.

Premafin controls insurer Fondiaria-SAI

In recent days Italian newspapers have reported that Italian insurer Unipol is in talks over a possible merger with Fondiaria-SAI.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)