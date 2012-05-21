MILAN May 21 Struggling Italian holding company Premafin's board will ask shareholders on Monday to postpone a meeting called to approve a capital increase for its planned merger with insurer Unipol to June 15, Premafin said, after parties failed to agree on terms.

Monday's delay is necessary to give Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria more time to come to an agreement on merger terms. Fondiaria on Friday proposed giving Unipol a 61 percent stake in the new merged company. Unipol had previously said it wanted some 67 percent of the new insurance group. .

The delay also gives the companies a chance to respond to a ruling expected this week from Italy's stock market regulator Consob on whether Unipol will have to make a bid for Milano Assicurazioni, which is controlled by Premafin, as part of the merger plan, Premafin said.

Premafin's board will meet again at 1600 GMT on Monday to "examine the outcome of board meetings at Fondiaria-SAI" and another company involved in the merger plan, Premafin said. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)