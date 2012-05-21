MILAN May 21 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni agreed on Monday to continue talks over a planned merger with Unipol on the basis of a proposal by major shareholder Fondiaria-SAI to give it a 10.7 percent stake in the new merged entity.

Bologna-based Unipol agreed in January to a complex deal brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving Fondiaria parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

But Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria are having trouble reaching an agreement on merger terms.

Milano Assicurazioni called a shareholder meeting to be held in the first half of July to appoint a new board after two other members resigned on Monday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)