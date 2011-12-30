MILAN Dec 30 Premafin, the largest shareholder in Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI, will inform the market in a timely manner on any manifestations of interest it receives, the Ligresti family holding said on Friday.

Premafin's shares are suspended limit up, indicating a rise of 16.71 percent, after newspaper reports said the company's banks are looking for new investors for the holding company.

"In reference to the news reports today, Premafin says there is no concrete news to communicate beyond that in press releases issued in the last few days," it said.

"The company will provide the market on a timely basis whatever manifestations of interest should become solid in a definitive proposal," it said.

Last week Fondiaria-SAI announced a 750 million euros rights issue in a move that could loosen the grip of the Ligresti family on the insurer and see the arrival of private equity and other investors.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)