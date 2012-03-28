MILAN, March 28 Italy's Premafin said
on Wednesday the plan for a takeover of its troubled insurance
unit Fondiaria-SAI by rival insurer Unipol was going
ahead, after reports about a probe in Milan raised concerns over
the future of the deal.
"There are no elements to change the announced plans, all
the companies involved in the projects are working with
commitment to execute it," the group controlled by the Ligresti
family said in a statement.
Premafin did not mention the probe, but concerns had been
raised in the media about the approval of its 2011 accounts due
to the latest developments in the investigations.
Milan prosecutors have stepped up a probe into Premafin
looking into allegations of obstruction to regulators, an
investigative source said on Tuesday.
Premafin said it had regularly called a board meeting on
March 30 to discuss results and restructuring operations, which
includes a capital increase.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)