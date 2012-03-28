* Milan probe widens to include market manipulation-source
* Premafin says deal with Unipol to proceed
* Fondiaria shares down 4 pct, underperform sector
(Adds investigative source, details, background)
MILAN, March 28 Italy's Premafin,
controlled by the Ligresti family, said on Wednesday plans for
Italian insurer Unipol to take over its troubled insurance unit
Fondiaria-SAI would go ahead, even though a judicial
investigation could complicate the deal.
"There are no grounds for changing the announced plans, all
the companies involved in the project are committed to executing
it," Premafin said in a statement.
Milan prosecutor Luigi Orsi launched a probe last year into
allegations that Salvatore Ligresti, the patriarch of the family
controlling Fondiaria, had withheld information from market
regulator Consob in a failed takeover bid by French insurer
Groupama for Fondiaria, Italy's No.2 insurer.
A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told
Reuters on Wednesday that Orsi had now widened the probe to
encompass allegations of market manipulation involving control
of foreign trusts.
Consob said in a filing last month that Ligresti was the
beneficiary of two Bahamas-based funds - The Heritage Trust and
Ever Green Security Trust - which own respectively around 12
percent and 7.8 percent of Premafin.
The Ligresti family owns just over 50 percent of Premafin.
RESCUE DEAL
Over the last few days, Orsi has also heard from the
auditors of Fondiaria and Premafin over issues that include
consultancy fees paid by Fondiaria to Ligresti and communication
to the market about the Unipol bid.
These developments have fuelled speculation in the Italian
media over whether Premafin's 2011 accounts will be signed off
and whether the rescue plans for Fondiaria will go ahead.
The Ligresti family took over the reins of power at
Fondiaria ten years ago. The loss-making insurer has seen its
market capitalisation wither to 550 million euros from 5 billion
euros five years ago.
Its solvency margin - a measure of capital strength - fell
to an alarming 75 percent at the end of 2011 though it has since
improved thanks to an easing of Italy's sovereign debt crisis.
Premafin said on Wednesday it had called a board meeting on
March 30 to discuss results and restructuring operations.
In January, Bologna-based insurer Unipol, Italy's No.3
insurer, agreed to a 1.7 billion euro deal to save Fondiaria
through a four-way takeover and three capital hikes.
Since Unipol's plans were released, Fondiaria SAI shares have
risen more than 100 percent.
Italian private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria, with roots
in Italy's rich northeast, and Sator, founded by turnaround
specialist Matteo Arpe, have launched a rival bid for the
Fondiaria SAI group.
These funds have raised questions with Italian regulators
over the Unipol bid.
Premafin and Fondiaria were not immediately available for
comment.
Shares in Fondiaria SAI were down 4 percent at 1415 GMT while
the European insurance index was 0.86 percent lower.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Emilio Parodi, Stephen Jewkes.
Editing by Jane Merriman)