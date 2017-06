MILAN, June 29 Italy's Premafin, the Italian holding company that controls insurer Fondiaria-SAI , said on Friday more time was needed to examine a proposed offer by funds Sator and Palladio for its troubled unit.

Premafin said its board will meet again on July 2 after further assessing the funds' offer, as well as a request by a judicial custodian of Premafin shares to call an extraordinary board meeting. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)