OSLO Nov 23 Premier Oil has completed an exploration well in production licence 406 west of the Yme field in the North Sea without encountering oil and gas, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The directorate said this was the first exploration well in the license, where Premier is the operator with a 40 percent interest.

The other license-holders are Skeie Energy with 40 percent and Spring Energy with 20 percent.

