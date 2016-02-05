(Adds share movement, analyst comment)
Feb 5 Engineering supply group Premier Farnell
Plc said it would sell its industrial products unit
Akron Brass to U.S.-based IDEX Corp for $224.2 million
in cash, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent.
Premier had announced its plan to sell Akron Brass in
September to focus on its core electronics distribution business
amid a dip in sales growth. It slashed interim dividend by 40
percent and shut its direct operations in Brazil in September.
The maker of the low-cost, mini computer Raspberry Pi, said
on Friday the deal value represented about 8.8 times Akron
Brass' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for 2015.
The price fetched was "decent" and the deal would help cut
Premier's debt 125 million pounds ($182 million), Brokerage RBC
Capital Markets wrote in a note.
The unit, which also supplies high-performance fire-fighting
equipment for fire truck makers, public fire services and
industrial facilities, accounted for nearly 8 percent of
Premier's total revenue in 2015.
The company also said that it expected profit for the year
ended Jan. 31 to be broadly in line with its previous guidance
range of 73 million pounds to 77 million pounds ($106.1
million-$111.9 million).
Lazard & Co Ltd is the lead financial adviser on the Akron
Brass sale, Premier said.
Shares in the company were trading up 6.8 percent at 105.50
pence per share at 0849 GMT.
($1 = 0.6882 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)