Nov 14 Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, warned that full-year operating margins would be slightly below prior year levels as it experienced softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe.

The company reported a 2.7 percent rise in sales per day in the third quarter, reflecting a lower contribution from its industrial products business compared with an "exceptionally" strong period last year.

Sales in Akron Brass, the company's industrial products division, fell 5.8 percent. The company had a major contract win from Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd in the second half of last year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)