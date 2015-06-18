June 18 Premier Farnell Plc, a
distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said
first-half adjusted operating profit would be marginally below
last year as it works to implement a new global structure.
The company, however, said it expected adjusted operating
profit for the year ending Jan. 31, 2016 to be broadly in line
with a year earlier as it sees the benefit of margin and cost
measures taken delivering growth in the second half.
Premier Farnell said in June last year that it would combine
its marketing and distribution businesses to boost performance.
The company said first-quarter like-for-like sales grew 5.4
percent, driven by a strong performance in single-board
computers, especially Raspberry Pi, following the launch of the
new model.
