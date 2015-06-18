(Adds analyst comment, details, share move)
By Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain
June 18 Premier Farnell Plc, a
distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said its
margins fell in the first quarter, hurt by higher sales of a
low-margin, credit card-sized computer and adverse currency
movements.
Shares in the company, which also guided towards a flat
full-year profit, fell as much as 5.6 percent. The stock was the
top percentage loser on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
Premier Farnell said gross margins for the quarter ended May
3 fell 1.2 percentage points from the previous quarter, adding
to concerns as the company had reported lower margins last year
as well.
The key negative remained the fall in gross margins and
partly suggests a flat year-on-year EBITA of around 88 million
pounds ($140 million), a 4 million pounds downgrade on forecast,
said RBC Capital Markets analyst David Greenall in a note.
Premier Farnell, which said in June last year that it would
combine its marketing and distribution businesses to boost
performance, sells roughly half a million products ranging from
batteries to CCTV cameras.
The company said full-year adjusted operating profit would
be in line with last year, but that profit for the first half
would be marginally lower.
Premier Farnell posted a 4.2 percent fall in adjusted
operating profit from continuing operations at 45.5 million
pounds for the first half last year.
First-quarter like-for-like sales grew 5.4 percent, driven
by a strong performance in single-board computers, especially
following the launch of a new Raspberry Pi model.
Quarterly sales from Americas, which accounted for about 46
percent of the company's revenue in the last fiscal year, grew
2.2 percent.
Premier Farnell, which reports its results in pounds, said
it continued to be impacted by adverse currency movements,
particularly the euro.
"Gross margin is also hurt by foreign exchange in that they
buy in one currency and then sell in another," Numis Securities
analyst Steven Woolf told Reuters.
"More important for those areas that it's the same currency
it bought at a different FX rate last year and are selling at a
different FX rate so you get translational," he added.
During the quarter, the pound has gained 1.23
percent against the euro and 0.7 percent against the dollar
, two of Premier Farnell's major currencies.
Premier Farnell shares were down 4.6 percent at 181 pence at
0903 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)