Feb 5 Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor
of small electronics and electronic parts, warned that full-year
operating profit would be below last year, as strategic
initiatives and discounting of the credit-card sized computer
Raspberry Pi impacted gross margins.
The company said it estimates operating profit to be between
86 million pounds and 88 million pounds pounds ($130 million-
$133 million) for the year to Feb. 1. Premier Farnell reported
an operating profit of 91.5 million pounds last year.
Premier Farnell, which started out as a radio parts seller
in 1939, said full-year sales per day would grow 3.3 percent.
The company said in November that full-year operating
margins would be slightly below prior year levels as it
experienced softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe.
($1 = 0.6580 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)