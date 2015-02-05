(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
Feb 5 Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor
of small electronics and electronic parts, warned of a lower
full-year operating profit as strategic initiatives and
discounting of the credit-card sized computer Raspberry Pi hurt
gross margins.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company fell more than 12 percent to
their lowest since October 2011. The stock was one of the top
percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday
morning.
Premier Farnell said it estimated operating profit of 86
million pounds to 88 million pounds ($130 million-$133 million)
for the year to Feb. 1. The company reported an operating profit
of 91.5 million pounds a year earlier.
The company said in November that full-year operating
margins would be slightly below prior year levels as it
experienced softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe.
"Overall a slightly disappointing update from Premier
Farnell with further mix/margin and currency pressures
offsetting improving revenue trends ... As such it is geared to
global economic recovery but for now markets remain challenging
and revenue visibility is low," N+1 Singer analysts said.
The brokerage has a "sell" rating on the stock.
Premier Farnell, which sells about half a million products
through its websites including Newark, Farnell and element 14,
said in June that it would combine its marketing and
distribution businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific
regions to boost performance.
The company said then that it would see annual cost savings
of 6 million pounds to 8 million pounds.
The marketing and distribution business accounted for about
80 percent of its total turnover for the fiscal year ended Feb.
2, 2014.
Premier Farnell, which started out as a radio parts seller
in 1939, said on Thursday that full-year sales per day would
grow 3.3 percent, and increased its cost saving target to
between 10 million to 12 million pounds per year.
The Americas accounted for about 47 percent of the
London-based company's revenue in the last financial year.
Premier said forex volatility would hurt full-year reported
profit by 2 million pounds.
Share in Premier Farnell were down 11.2 percent at 150.40
pence at 0905 GMT.
($1 = 0.6580 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)