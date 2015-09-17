Sept 17 Engineering supply group Premier Farnell
Plc said it would sell its industrial products division
Akron Brass and stop direct operations in Brazil after it
forecast a fall in first-half adjusted operating profit.
The company, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a
mini, low-cost computer its founders created to help millions of
people get online and learn to code, said it would rebase its
dividend policy and target dividend cover in the range of 1.5
times to 2 times going forward.
The latest move will deliver 4 million pounds ($6 million)
in benefit for this year, the company said.
Premier Farnell said in July that it expected a 10 percent
decline in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales
growth per day in its main markets slowed in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.6450 pounds)
