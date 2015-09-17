(Corrects paragraph eight to say first half of this year, not
first half ended Jan. 31)
Sept 17 Engineering supply group Premier Farnell
Plc said it would sell its industrial products division
Akron Brass and stop direct operations in Brazil after it
forecast a fall in first-half adjusted operating profit.
The company, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a
mini, low-cost computer its founders created to help millions of
people get online and learn to code, said it would rebase its
dividend policy and target dividend cover in the range of 1.5
times to 2 times going forward.
The latest move will deliver 4 million pounds ($6 million)
in benefit for this year, the company said.
Premier Farnell said in July that it expected a 10 percent
decline in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales
growth per day in its main North American and UK markets slowed
in the second quarter.
Premier Farnell, which started out as a radio parts seller
in 1939, said on Thursday that it now expected full-year
adjusted operating profit to be between 73 million pounds to 77
million pounds.
The company reported adjusted operating profit of 88 million
pounds last year.
Premier Farnell's Akron Brass business makes and sells high-
performance fire-fighting equipment for fire truck
manufacturers, public fire services and industrial facilities.
Akron Brass accounted for about 7.5 percent of the company's
total revenue in the first half of this year.
($1 = 0.6450 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)