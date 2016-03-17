March 17 Electronic parts distributor Premier
Farnell Plc said its slashed its final dividend for the
full year to 3.6 pence per share as it expected difficult
trading conditions in North America and the UK.
Premier paid 10.4 pence as dividend in the previous year.
The Leeds-based company, which makes and sells the low-cost
minicomputer, Raspberry Pi, said sales per day declined 6.9
percent and 5.1 percent in the third and fourth quarters
respectively in the Americas.
The Americas accounted for nearly 35 percent of the
company's revenue for the financial year ended Jan. 31.
Full-year revenue rose to 982.7 million pounds from 960.1
million pounds a year ago.
