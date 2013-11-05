LONDON Nov 5 Britain's Premier Foods is
looking for an outside investor to help its struggling bread
division, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Sky News said earlier on Tuesday that the company, which
owns a wide range of brands including Hovis and Mother's Pride
breads, Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravy granules and Sharwoods
Asian cooking sauces and foods, has approached private equity
groups about the sale of a stake in the bread business, which
includes branded flours and other bakery products.
Sky said the group had asked financial advisory firm Ondra
Partners to lead the search for an outside investor, adding that
options being considered included making the bread business,
which includes a separate company owned by Premier Foods and a
new investor.
Shares in Premier Foods were up 4.7 percent at 140.25 pence
at 1610 GMT. No one at Ondra Partners was immediately available
for comment and Premier Foods declined to comment.
Premier Foods' bread business, which also produces own-label
ranges for some of Britain's supermarkets, has undergone a major
restructuring this year to shrink capacity after losing a number
of contracts, closing three bakeries and two mills and changing
its logistics network at a cost of 28 million pounds for the
full year.
In October the group's chief executive, Gavin Darby, told
Reuters he had no plans to sell the Hovis business outright, and
was focused on expanding it.
Last month shares in the firm slipped after it reported a
sharp slowdown in third-quarter sales, blaming a hotter than
average summer in Britain.
Sales in the period at its bread business, excluding milling
and other costs, were 1.5 percent behind the same period last
year. Overall group revenue fell 3.2 percent to 283 million
pounds.