LONDON Nov 5 Britain's Premier Foods is
looking for an outside investor to help shore up its struggling
bread business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Sky News reported on Tuesday that the company, which also
owns brands like Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, has
approached private equity groups about the sale of a stake in
its bread business, which includes the Hovis brand.
Sky said the group had asked financial advisory firm Ondra
Partners to lead the search for an outside investor, sending
shares in Premier Foods up 4.9 percent to 140.25 pence at 1448
GMT.
Ondra Partners were not immediately available for comment
and Premier Foods declined to comment.