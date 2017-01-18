Jan 18 Premier Foods Plc, the maker of
British brands such as Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, cut its
full-year profit forecast by 10 percent on Wednesday after
saying its third-quarter sales had been weaker than expected.
Premier Foods, which had already cut its full-year sales
expectations in October, now expects profit for the year to be
about 10 percent below previous expectations.
The company faces cost inflation in commodities such as
sugar and chocolate as well as higher imported input costs due
to a weaker pound, it said.
Group sales in the quarter to Dec. 31 fell 1 percent to
251.4 million pounds ($310.43 million) while volumes increased
3.4 percent, the company said.
($1 = 0.8098 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)