Jan 23 Premier Foods Plc

* Power brands sales down (3.5%) in quarter 4

* Trading profit for year of £131.0m, in line with expectations

* Adjusted pbt for year of £77.1m and adjusted eps of 8.6p

* Net debt at 31 december 2014 of £567.6m, in line with expectations

* Underlying sales declined by (4.6%) in q4 of year

* Net debt expected to reduce significantly in 2015