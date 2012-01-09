LONDON Jan 9 Britain's biggest food group
Premier Foods is looking to sell its Hartley's jams and
Haywards pickles businesses for over 200 million pounds ($308
million) to help meet its borrowing rules and secure the
company's survival, sources with knowledge of the situation said
on Monday.
The group, whose top brands include Batchelor's, Hovis and
Mr. Kipling, is struggling with hefty debts after a recent
acquisition spree and is looking to offload non-core food
businesses as it battles with weak consumer demand in Britain.
New Chief Executive Michael Clarke is focusing the group on
eight of its biggest brands, and selling off other businesses
such as Hartley's and Haywards as it looks to meet an already
deferred covenant test from its banks by end-March 2012.
"Hartley's and Haywards are up for sale and should be sold
before the covenant test comes up, but Premier seems reluctant
to sell a brand like Branston because of its high
profitability," said one source close to the situation.