LONDON, Nov 15 British oil firm Premier Oil said its focus for activity was shifting back to the North Sea as it reiterated its full-year production targets after strong performance from its Asian gas and oil fields.

The company, which in October agreed to buy its North Sea partner Encore Oil for $340 million, on Tuesday said that it had arranged to sell on Encore's stake in the Cladhan field for $54.8 million once the acquisition completed.

Premier, which also owns assets in Congo, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan, said it was on track to pump an average of between 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 45,000 boepd for the full year, in line with guidance given in August.

"Having delivered successfully in Asia, the focus for investment activities now shifts back to the North Sea," Chief Executive Simon Lockett said in a statement.

Premier said it planned to drill around nine wells in the North Sea over the next 13 months, out of a total 25 well programme, and added that it had also agreed to buy stakes in three Norwegian licences from Canada's Nexen.

Shares in Premier closed at 359.6 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion). ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young)