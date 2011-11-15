* On track to exit 2011 with production around 60,000 boepd

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Nov 15 British oil firm Premier Oil said its focus for activity was shifting back to the North Sea as it reiterated its production target after a strong performance from its Asian gas and oil fields.

Premier, which also owns assets in Pakistan and Kenya, said it was on track to exit the year with production of around 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from a current level of between 50,000 and 55,000 boepd as further output comes onstream in Vietnam and Indonesia.

"Having delivered successfully in Asia, the focus for investment activities now shifts back to the North Sea," Chief Executive Simon Lockett said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two North Sea projects at Huntingdon and Rochelle are due to start pumping oil in the second half of next year, which will boost Premier's production by 50 percent to the 75,000 level by the end of next year, the firm said.

Finance Director Tony Durrant in an interview with Reuters forecast that average production would be lifted to between 60,000 and 65,000 boepd for the full-year 2012.

The company, which in October agreed to buy its North Sea partner Encore Oil for $340 million, also said that it had arranged to sell on Encore's stake in the Cladhan field for $54.8 million once the acquisition completed.

Premier said the interest in the Cladhan field, sold to TAQA Bratani, a unit of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, was deemed non-core as it was in the Northern North Sea and Premier's focus remained on the Central region.

Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Phil Corbett praised Premier's quick sale of the Cladhan stake, adding that the price was higher than expected.

Premier said it planned to drill twelve wells in the North Sea over the next 13 months, of a total 25 well programme, and added that it had also agreed to buy stakes in three Norwegian licences from Canada's Nexen.

"Increasingly we are looking for further exploration opportunities in Norway," Chief Executive Simon Lockett said in an interview.

"Norway for us represents a good place where there have been exploration opportunities that have not been drilled up yet. The Norwegian side is relatively under-drilled," he added, comparing it to the UK North Sea.

Shares in Premier gained 0.6 percent to 361.5 pence at 1129 GMT, outperforming the European oil and gas index which was 1.0 percent lower. ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)