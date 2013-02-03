Liverpool's Jamie Carragher (R) challenges Manchester City's Sergio Aguero during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored from a near-impossible angle to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Liverpool but a memorable Steven Gerrard goal still helped boost Premier League leaders Manchester United on Sunday.

The irony of one of Liverpool's most battling displays of the season helping arch-rivals United end the weekend nine points clear following Saturday's 1-0 win at Fulham will not be lost on either set of fans but their draw was fully deserved.

Second-placed champions City took the lead midway through the first half and slightly against the run of play when Edin Dzeko slotted in James Milner's low cross from close range.

Former City frontman Daniel Sturridge brought Liverpool level on 29 minutes with a fine finish before Gerrard and Aguero traded equally impressive efforts after the break.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale earlier showed absent strikers how it was done by blasting in the winner in a 1-0 success at 10-man West Bromwich Albion which cut the gap to third-placed Chelsea to a point.

