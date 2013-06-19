New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
LONDON Champions Manchester United will travel to Swansea City for their first Premier League match under new manager David Moyes while Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City are at home to Newcastle United on August 17.
Premier League fixtures published on Wednesday also threw up a home game against newly-promoted Hull City for Jose Mourinho on his second coming as Chelsea manager.
Roberto Martinez, the other big appointment since the end of last season when England's three top teams all changed their managers, will lead Everton to Norwich City.
Promoted Cardiff City travel to West Ham United while Crystal Palace mark their return to the top flight with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.