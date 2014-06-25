LONDON, June 25 Premier Oil, the North
Sea and South East Asian-focused oil and gas explorer, has
promoted finance director Tony Durrant to the chief executive
role with immediate effect, the firm said on Wednesday.
Durrant succeeds Simon Lockett as CEO, who announced his
departure in Febuary after a string of downgrades to production
guidance.
Durrant joined Premier in June 2005 and has served as
finance director since then.
Prior to joining Premier, he worked at Lehman Brothers,
latterly as managing director and head of the European Natural
Resources Group.
