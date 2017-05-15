(Adds CEO and analyst quotes, details, updates shares)
By Ron Bousso and Sanjeeban Sarkar
May 15 North Sea focused Premier Oil
expects to slash its $2.8 billion debt pile significantly in
2018 by exceeding its 2017 production target and lowering
spending, it said on Monday.
The oil and natural gas producer's shares rose 3.4 percent
by 0925 GMT after it also formally kicked off a debt refinancing
deal and set a date for a shareholders meeting for its approval.
It did not say by how much it would reduce the debt, which it
has struggled to contain.
"A positive statement from Premier demonstrating good
momentum in the business now that the refinancing looks out of
the way," BMO Capital Markets analyst David Round said.
Premier maintained its production guidance of 75,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2017. However, it expects
to beat its target due to a near tripling of production in the
North Sea ahead of the start-up of its Catcher field in
December.
"We will look again at guidance either for our July trading
update or August interim results but our internal projections
are certainly to beat guidance for the full year," Chief
Executive Officer Tony Durrant told Reuters.
The company reported a 44 percent rise in its production to
82,600 boepd for the four months ended April 30.
Premier lowered its 2017 capital expenditure forecast to
$350 million from $390 million.
It plans to generate profits this year at oil prices of $50
a barrel and is slightly ahead of the target thanks to higher
oil prices and production, asset sales and lower spending,
Durrant said.
A stronger British pound however offset many of those gains,
leading to net debt to remain little changed.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru and Ron Bousso in
London; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Susan Thomas)