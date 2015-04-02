April 2 Premier Oil Plc said it discovered oil and gas at a well in the Falkland Islands.

Premier, which owns 36 percent of the well, discovered 81 feet of net-oil bearing reservoir and 55 feet of net gas-bearing reservoir from the Zebedee well, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Zebedee well will now be plugged and abandoned as a successful exploration well. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)