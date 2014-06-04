(Adds statement from Ocean Rig UDW)
LONDON, June 4 Energy companies active in the
Falkland Islands have leased a rig for their 2015 drilling
programme, paving the way for oil and gas exploration to
continue next year in the region contested by Britain and
Argentina.
London-listed Premier Oil said it had contracted the
rig to drill a minimum of four wells in the North Falkland Basin
with partner Rockhopper.
Cyprus-based Ocean Rig UDW said it had signed a
leasing contract for its Eirik Raude drilling rig to be deployed
in waters off the Falklands for around 260 days.
Premier Oil is sharing the rig with Noble Energy,
which will deploy the equipment to drill another two wells
elsewhere in the South Atlantic archipelago.
Tensions between Britain and Argentina remain high over the
sovereignty of the Falklands, over which the two countries went
to war in 1982, as Buenos Aires attempts to block London-listed
firms from drilling for oil and gas in the area.
Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd also said it was
participating in the 2015 drilling programme with Premier Oil
and Noble Energy.
The rig, which is expected to arrive in the Falklands
between February and May next year, will first drill at the
Premier Oil-operated Zebedee and Isobel/Elaine prospects in the
North Falkland Basin.
Noble Energy obtained the third and fourth drilling slots
through a rig-sharing agreement with Premier Oil before the
equipment is expected to return to the North Falklands to drill
another two wells.
These are likely to be the Jayne East and Chatham/Sea Lion
West Flank wells, Rockhopper said.
Premier Oil has been searching for a partner for its Sea
Lion project, a field that is expected to start producing oil in
late 2018 and will require an estimated $5.2 billion in
investment.
Premier Oil also said on Wednesday it had discovered more
gas at its Tuna Block in offshore Indonesia, increasing the
site's gross resource estimate to 100 million barrels of oil
equivalent.
Premier Oil shares were trading down 0.9 percent at 1431
GMT, while Falkland Oil and Gas shares had gained 2.9 percent
and Rockhopper shares 0.3 percent by the same time.
