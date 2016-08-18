(Recasts to focus on weak pound, adds CEO comments, details)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Aug 18 Premier Oil has saved
about $250 million thanks to the depreciation of the British
pound following the country's vote to leave the European Union,
its chief executive said.
Premier Oil, which on Thursday announced a return to profit
in the first half of the year despite weak oil prices, earned
the windfall from investments denominated in sterling, lower
decommissioning fees, also in sterling, and a higher value for
its $120 million acquisition of E.ON's North Sea
assets.
The pound has fallen to the lowest level against the dollar
in more than 30 years since Britain's Brexit vote in late June.
"A weaker sterling exchange rate means it costs us less
dollars to pay for our investments," Premier Oil Chief Executive
Tony Durrant told Reuters.
Premier Oil, which is a heavy investor in Britain's North
Sea, also raised its full-year output target by four percent on
Thursday after better-than-expected output mainly from its
British fields. It now expects full-year output of 68,000-73,000
barrels per day, up from 65,000-70,000 bpd previously set.
Durrant said next year's average daily production could be
around 10,000 barrels higher as its $1.8 billion North Sea
Catcher project comes on stream in 2017.
"Premier should be able to deliver a record production rate
of over 100kboe/d in our view. This would be a positive
psychological hurdle to pass," said analysts at Jefferies, who
recommend a "hold" rating on the stock.
The London-listed firm, whose operations stretch from the
Falkland Islands to Indonesia, returned to profit in the first
six months of the year, reporting profit after tax of $167
million, compared with a $375 million loss the same period last
year.
Premier Oil's shares rose more than 2 percent. They have
risen more than 60 percent since the start of the year, compared
with a 9 percent rise in the oil and gas company index
over the same period.
The company's share price more than doubled in February
following its acquisition of E.ON's North Sea assets.
Premier Oil said refinancing discussions with lenders would
continue until around the end of September when terms will be
disclosed. Premier Oil said debt levels stood at $2.6 billion at
the end of June, higher than a year ago but down from the end of
the first quarter.
