LONDON, July 9 Oil producer Premier Oil
has put its Pakistan business up for sale after receiving an
"attractive" offer from an unnamed party, Chief Executive Tony
Durrant said on Thursday.
Premier Oil's Pakistan interests, which includes stakes in
producing gas fields, has been generating around $30-50 million
in surplus cash for the company, Durrant said, without
elaborating on details on the offer received.
"We're going to take the opportunity to show other people
who would be interested in Pakistan and see if any of them reach
valuation on a fully termed up final offer," Durrant told
Reuters, adding a deal could be made by the end of the year.
Analysts at RBC estimated the assets are worth around $150
million.
Shares in Premier Oil were 3.4 percent higher in early
trading.
"Operationally, Premier reported good production performance
in H1 and was successful in bringing operating costs down and
maintaining its net debt position flat at $2.1bn in 2015,"
Ritesh Gaggar, analyst at GMP Securities, said in a note.
The London-listed firm, whose operations stretch from the
Falkland Islands to Indonesia, also said in its trading update
it had raised its 2015 exploration budget by $20 million to
increase spending on its exploration project in the Falkland
Islands, where it has made an oil discovery.
An increase in exploration spend contrasts with its industry
peers which have cut back on investments because of lower oil
prices.
Premier Oil said weak oil prices and lower production would
result in a 34 percent year-on-year drop in first-half revenue
to $580 million. The company is scheduled to report half-year
results on August 20.
Payment negotiations with suppliers and contractors, as well
as redundancies helped Premier Oil reduce costs by $200 million
below levels first expected for the first half of the year,
Durrant said.
As a result, the company's net debt remained flat at $2.1
billion in the first half of the year despite investments in new
projects in the North Sea and the Falklands.
