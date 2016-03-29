By Jonathan Schwarzberg
| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 Banks that funded private
equity firm Siris Capital Group's 2015 acquisition of web
conferencing provider Premiere Global Services Inc are expected
to return to market on Thursday with a new credit facility tied
to the buyout, sources said.
Syndication of the loans failed in December as volatility in
the leveraged finance market made investors wary of risky
credits and forced banks to keep several fully underwritten
transactions on their books.
The new credit facility consists of a US$550m six-year
facility and a US$50m five-year revolving credit facility.
Barclays leads the new financing, along with SunTrust and
Macquarie. The banks led the original proposed financing and
provided the original commitments for the buyout, which included
a US$500m first-lien loan, a US$150m second-lien loan and a
US$50m revolver.
The credit facility originally went to the market with that
structure, but the company dropped the second-lien term loan as
the buyer added US$100m of preferred equity.
The bank meeting for the new credit facility is scheduled
for Thursday.
Pricing has yet to be circulated. However, guidance on the
original first-lien term loan rose to 600bp over Libor with a 1%
floor before the loan was funded from the initial proposal of
525bp over Libor with a 1% floor.
The company also cut the loan maturity to six years from
seven years and offered to remove the most favored nations
sunset clause. It additionally cut the size of the incremental
free and clear basket while extending soft call protection of
101 to one year from six months.
Atlanta-based Premiere offers support for web, video and
audio conferencing.
The buyout was announced Sept 10. The deal's close was
announced December 8.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra)